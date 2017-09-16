Furry Tails: Lyric & Pixie Are Waiting For Forever Homes

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Lyric

Animal Friends

After a tough start to life, Lyric is looking for a good home where he’ll get lots of love. He’d just love to make beautiful music with you!

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Lyric was rescued with another rabbit by our Humane Investigations team. He had been living outside in a hutch without food or water and was dangerously underweight and dehydrated. After lots of hard work with our dedicated staff and volunteers and socializing with the other rabbits, he has slowly started to come out of his shell. Although he is still very shy, Lyric’s confidence has been growing at our BunRuns. This handsome guy is searching for a patient and understanding family that can give him a calm home where he can continue his progress. Come and meet Lyric today!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Pixie

Orphans of the Storm

Sweetheart Pixie still has some kitten in her! And she’d love to find a forever home where she’ll be the center of attention!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Pixie has been living at Orphans of the Storm for some time. She spends her days lounging on the Kuranda cat bed, just taking it all in. Pixie loves attention and will often climb on visitors’ laps. She is rather on the large size and is sometimes overlooked for the more active, younger cats and the kittens. But as you can see from her video, she still has some kitten in her!

Pixie knows in her heart that just the right person is out there for her, and she waits patiently for them to walk through the door to take her home. Because Pixie is a long-term pet, her new family will receive a special pet discount! For more info or to meet Pixie, please contact Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning.

To find out more about how to adopt Pixie, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

ADOPTION UPDATE: Good news for Stevie! This sweet, older Lab has finally found the forever home he’s been looking for, according to Orphans of the Storm shelter in Kittanning.

