Police Searching For Man Wanted In McKeesport Shooting

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — Police are searching for a man in connection to a shooting that happened in McKeesport on Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 12:45 p.m. at the Hi View Gardens housing complex.

Police say as officers and paramedics were responding to the scene, a 26-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds arrived at a local hospital by private means. He was last listed to be in critical condition.

During their investigation, police determined 27-year-old Jamil Saunders was responsible for the shooting.

Saunders is described as a black male. He is approximately 5-feet-6-inches tall and 160 pounds. He has a tattoo on the right side of his neck.

Police say Saunders is from the McKeesport area. He also goes by the nickname “Saun.”

A warrant for Saunders’ arrest has been issued. He is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault and attempted homicide.

Anyone who sees Saunders or has information on his whereabouts should call 911 or the Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit at (412) 473-1300.