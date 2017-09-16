JJ Watt Raises Over $37 Million For Those Affected By Harvey

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
HOUSTON (KDKA) — JJ Watt’s initial goal was to raise $200,000 to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.
However, a groundswell of support and donations quickly made the amount donated move well into the seven figures.
KHOU is reporting that up until the final moments, people were still donating money for Harvey relief.
The final number was $37,132,152.
The JJ Watt Foundation posted this today:
A Message From @JJWatt : pic.twitter.com/OuDHB36vNE
— JJ Watt Foundation (@JJWFoundation) September 13, 2017