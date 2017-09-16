HERE WE GO! Vikings-Steelers Preview | 5 Reasons Steelers Should Be Worried | Week 2 Injury Report | Opponent Profile | More Steelers

Log Jammer Shut Down For Hours On Second-To-Last Day Of Operation

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — Kennywood fans hoping to ride the Log Jammer one last time during its final weekend of operation had a frustrating day Saturday.

With the Log Jammer scheduled to close for good on Sunday, park-goers were likely expecting some long lines over the final weekend as folks tried to squeeze in one last ride.

log jammer line Log Jammer Shut Down For Hours On Second To Last Day Of Operation

(Photo Credit: maanntthhaa/Twitter)

But those fans were in for a longer wait than expected. A problem with the water levels on the ride forced its closure for about five hours.

A Kennywood spokesperson confirmed the ride was closed from 11 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

log jammer line 2 Log Jammer Shut Down For Hours On Second To Last Day Of Operation

(Photo Credit: Marje Wos)

The park announced Thursday that the 42-year-old water ride would be retired at the end of the season. Park officials say it was a bittersweet decision.

