Log Jammer Shut Down For Hours On Second-To-Last Day Of Operation

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — Kennywood fans hoping to ride the Log Jammer one last time during its final weekend of operation had a frustrating day Saturday.
With the Log Jammer scheduled to close for good on Sunday, park-goers were likely expecting some long lines over the final weekend as folks tried to squeeze in one last ride.
But those fans were in for a longer wait than expected. A problem with the water levels on the ride forced its closure for about five hours.
A Kennywood spokesperson confirmed the ride was closed from 11 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.
The park announced Thursday that the 42-year-old water ride would be retired at the end of the season. Park officials say it was a bittersweet decision.