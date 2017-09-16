Penguins Sign Undrafted Forward Jordy Bellerive

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed undrafted free agent forward Jordy Bellerive.

The Penguins announced that 18-year-old Bellerive had signed a three-year, entry-level contract Saturday.

According to the Penguins, Bellerive led the Penguins at the 2017 Prospects Challenge, with seven points in three games, and he participated the Penguins’ prospect development camp in July.

Bellerive said on Twitter that he was “very honoured and excited” to sign with the team.

