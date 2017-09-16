Penguins Sign Undrafted Forward Jordy Bellerive

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed undrafted free agent forward Jordy Bellerive.
The Penguins announced that 18-year-old Bellerive had signed a three-year, entry-level contract Saturday.
According to the Penguins, Bellerive led the Penguins at the 2017 Prospects Challenge, with seven points in three games, and he participated the Penguins’ prospect development camp in July.
Very honoured and excited to sign with the @penguins ! What a day for my family. Thank you to everyone who has helped me get here! #3peat pic.twitter.com/Rj4fg6g9Lw
— Jordy Bellerive (@jordybellerive) September 16, 2017
Bellerive said on Twitter that he was “very honoured and excited” to sign with the team.