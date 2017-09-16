Pennsylvania’s Ugly Budget Fight Gets Personal And Regional

Filed Under: Gov. Tom Wolf

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The feel-good bipartisan spirit that Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf tried to instill last year in Pennsylvania’s Capitol is gone, stomped to bits in an increasingly ugly budget stalemate.

Now, the Capitol seems gripped by a feud that is perhaps less partisan than it is regional and personal.

To a significant degree, that feud is between the huge Republican majorities that run the House and the Senate. It is also inside of those majorities, pitting southeastern Pennsylvania moderates against anti-tax conservatives who hail from much of the rest of the state.

Republican Sen. Don White from Indiana County says there’s so many factions involved in the disputes. He says he’s never seen anything like it in his 17 years in the state Legislature.

