Rabid Raccoon Found In Scott Township, Near Carnegie

SCOTT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department says a rabid raccoon was found in Scott Township.
A raccoon that tested positive for rabies was found in the 2000 block of Greentree Road.
According to officials, the raccoon was found in Scott Township, but it was very close to the border of Carnegie Borough.
The health department is urging residents in the area to stay away from wild or stray animals and to contact animal control, the police, or the Pennsylvania Game Commission if they see an animal that appears to be acting strangely.
Twelve rabid animals have been reported in Allegheny County so far this year. Those cases include five bats, five raccoons, one cat and one skunk.
Anyone who is scratched, bitten or exposed to saliva from a stray or wild animal should clean the wound or contact area with soap and water, seek emergency medical treatment and call the Allegheny County Health Department at 412-687-2243.