Woman Who Fled After Crash Involving Motorcyclist Turns Self In

ROSTRAVER (KDKA) — A woman who fled the scene after a crash involving a motorcyclist on State Route 51 turned herself in to police Saturday.

It happened just after 9 p.m. at the intersection of McKenery Drive and State Route 51.

According to Rostraver Township Police, a 20-year-old man on a motorcycle was traveling south, approaching McKenery Drive, when 34-year-old Rachel Jaszernski, of Belle Vernon, turned left into the man’s path.

The vehicles collided and the motorcyclist was thrown from his bike. Jaszernski fled the scene.

Emergency crews found the motorcyclist 70 feet down an embankment. He was transported to a Pittsburgh trauma center with serious injuries.

Rostraver Township Police say Jaszernski turned herself in to police Saturday morning.

She is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault by vehicle, texting while driving and other traffic offenses.

The accident is still under investigation.