4-Year-Old Child Shot In Head, 2 Adults Injured In Sheraden

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SHERADEN (KDKA) — A 4-year-old child was shot in the head in Sheraden on Saturday.

It happened around 3:45 p.m. in the 3200 block of Huxley Street.

At the scene, multiple bullet holes could be seen in a vehicle, and three of the vehicle’s windows were shattered.

According to police officials, a 4-year-old girl was shot at least one time in the head. She was transported to Children’s Hospital and was taken into surgery. Police say she was alert and talking to staff at the hospital before going into surgery.

Two adults were also injured.

A woman was shot multiple times. She was sent to a local hospital in stable condition. A man suffered minor gunshot injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Police say as officers were responding to the scene of the shooting, a vehicle was spotted speeding away from the area. Officers pursued the vehicle into the North Side, where the vehicle crashed into a pole.

Three occupants got out of the vehicle and fled. Police say all three are in custody at this time.

The three individuals are being referred to as “persons of interest,” and police are trying to determine their involvement in the shooting. Police say one of the three is a juvenile.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details