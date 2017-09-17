HERE WE GO! Vikings-Steelers Preview | 5 Reasons Steelers Should Be Worried | Week 2 Injury Report | Opponent Profile | More Steelers

Pittsburgh Diocese Panel Proposes Merging 188 Parishes To 48

Filed Under: Pittsburgh Diocese

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A Roman Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh panel has recommended a merging the current 188 parishes in the six-county diocese into 48.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2haPbNU) reports that the On Mission Commission’s recommendations are part of a restructuring process launched by Bishop David Zubik. The diocese earlier said it planned a dramatic reduction in the number of parishes due to declines in priests and church participation.

The commission recommends keeping multiple worship sites open in the parishes, although some churches would close. Also planned is streamlined administration with the goal of fewer but stronger parishes with better outreach.

The recommendations are to be reviewed by more diocesan boards in the coming months before final decisions in April.

The diocese spans Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Greene, Lawrence and Washington counties.

