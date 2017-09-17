HERE WE GO! Vikings-Steelers Preview | 5 Reasons Steelers Should Be Worried | Week 2 Injury Report | Opponent Profile | More Steelers

Document: Man Found Dead On Trail Was Botched Robbery Victim

Filed Under: Armed Robbery

ATLAS, Pa. (AP) – Authorities have said in a court document that investigators believe a man found slain on a Pennsylvania walking trail was killed in a botched robbery.

The body of 33-year-old Sean Maschal was found Wednesday on a trail through wooded former coal lands near Locust Gap in Mount Carmel Township. The Northumberland County said he had been shot in the head.

The (Sunbury) Daily Item (http://bit.ly/2xHDJ3e) reports that township police chief Brian Hollenbush confirmed a document sent to the paper as a legitimate affidavit of probable cause included in a search warrant and containing a theory that Maschal was set up for a robbery that ended in his death.

Officials said three men named in the warrant are in custody; a woman is being sought. No charges have been filed.

Information from: The Daily Item, http://www.dailyitem.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

