Highway Patrol: 2 Oklahoma Officers Shot Serving Warrant

Filed Under: Police Officers Shot

CHICKASHA, Okla. (AP) – Authorities say two Oklahoma police officers were shot while serving a search warrant at a house and the suspected shooter was taken into custody after being barricaded inside.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Lt. Kera Philippi says the officers were shot while serving the warrant Sunday afternoon in Chickasha.

Authorities did not release the names or conditions of the wounded officers other than they were both transported from the scene for medical treatment.

The Chickasha Police Department dispatched a SWAT team to the house, and the highway patrol sent a tactical unit while the suspect was barricaded inside.

Chickasha is located about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southwest of Oklahoma City.

