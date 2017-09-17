The Latest: Shooting Suspect’s Arrest Stuns Relatives

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Two cousins of a 23-year-old white man whom police identified as a suspect in the fatal shootings of two black men say they can’t believe their relative had anything to do with the killings.

Police say the two shootings in Baton Rouge last week were likely racially motivated. Kenneth Gleason, whom police named as a suspect in the shootings, was being held on drug charges Sunday and hadn’t been arrested on any charges related to the killings.

Barton Sing told The Associated Press that Gleason, one of his cousins, doesn’t like guns and has black friends. Sing said there is “no way” Gleason could be involved in the shootings.

Another cousin, Garrett Sing, described Gleason as a “good kid” who “had no problems with any person.”

Baton Rouge Sgt. L’Jean McKneely says shell casings from each killing matched and a car belonging to Gleason fit the description of the vehicle police were looking for.