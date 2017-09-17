HERE WE GO! Vikings-Steelers Preview | 5 Reasons Steelers Should Be Worried | Week 2 Injury Report | Opponent Profile | More Steelers

Women, 87, Robbed At Gunpoint Outside Philadelphia Home

Filed Under: Armed Robbery

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Authorities say an elderly woman was robbed at gunpoint outside her south Philadelphia home.

Police say the 87-year-old victim was in back of the home shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday when she was approached by a woman and a man with a gun.

Police said jewelry was taken off the victim and the offenders then fled.

No arrests were immediately reported.

