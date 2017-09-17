Women, 87, Robbed At Gunpoint Outside Philadelphia Home

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Authorities say an elderly woman was robbed at gunpoint outside her south Philadelphia home.
Police say the 87-year-old victim was in back of the home shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday when she was approached by a woman and a man with a gun.
Police said jewelry was taken off the victim and the offenders then fled.
No arrests were immediately reported.
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)