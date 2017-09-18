Man Wanted For Luring, Sexual Assault Of 12-Year-Old Arrested

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
NORTH BRADDOCK (KDKA) — A man wanted for the luring and sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl was taken into custody Friday.
Police announced Monday that 21-year-old Jermaine Stevens was arrested by North Braddock Police on Friday.
According to police, Stevens lured and sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl from North Braddock on July 11 of this year.
Stevens is facing multiple charges, including aggravated indecent assault of a child, rape of a child, and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of a child.
He is being held in the Allegheny County Jail.