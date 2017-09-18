Couple Holds Bake Sale For Son Battling Brain Tumor

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A West View couple is raising money for their young son who is battling a brain tumor.
Jason and Kyla Muhl held a roadside bake sale over the weekend.
All the proceeds will benefit their 4-year-old son, Cohen.
The money will go toward the costs of his therapies and doctors’ appointments.
“Since he’s been diagnosed with the brain tumor, we’ve met a lot of great people who have helped us with not only his medical bills but with other things as far as coping with what’s going on,” said Kyla, Cohen’s mom.
Right now, Cohen is on seven different medications.