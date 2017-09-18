Fans Line Up For Last Rides On Kennywood’s Log Jammer

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — For more than 40 years, the Log Jammer thrilled and soaked fans at Kennywood, but that all came to an end Sunday.

Fans endured long lines and some issues that shut down the beloved water attraction during its final weekend in operation.

Kennywood announced last Thursday that the 42-year-old water ride will be retired. Park officials say the ride has been hampered in recent years by maintenance issues, and those were apparent during its final days.

On Saturday, a problem with the water levels on the Long Jammer forced park officials to close it for about five hours. There was another shutdown on Sunday.

Lots of competition for Log Jammer’s biggest fan today, but the homemade matching shirts might take it. #goodbyeLogJammer pic.twitter.com/hGieZHVNF1 — Kennywood PR (@Kennywood_PR) September 17, 2017

Many riders were willing to wait for one last splash.

After some rare rides in the dark Sunday night, the Log Jammer closed one last time. This time it will be permanent.

The park is not revealing what may be brought in to replace the Log Jammer.