Water Main Break Causes Flooding, Prompts Evacuations At Cathedral Of Learning

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The University of Pittsburgh has ordered the partial evacuation of the Cathedral of Learning this morning due to a water main break that is causing flooding.
According to Pitt’s Facebook page, all classes in the building have been canceled until at least noon.
They have also evacuated both the first and third floors.
The university stays anyone in the building above the third floor can remain in place or use the stairwells to exit the building.
