Pennsylvania Authorities Try To ID Dead Man In Hospital Garb

BIRDSBORO, Pa. (AP) – Police and a county coroner are trying to identify a man found dead in an eastern Pennsylvania river who was wearing hospital socks and had heart monitor pads stuck to his chest.

Robeson Township police believe the man found in the Schuylkill River by kayakers on Saturday had been in the water at least a week.

Investigators say no patients have been reported missing from Reading Health System, the closest hospital.

Police say the man’s body was found between Gibraltar and Birdsboro on the Robeson Township side of the river.

The Berks County coroner planned an autopsy Monday.

So far, police don’t suspect criminal activity.

