Soldier Awaiting Deployment Gets To See First Steelers Game

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Wearing a No. 86 jersey with a Terrible Towel around his neck, Jason Flores looks like a typical Steelers fan.

But, he’s not just any ordinary member of Steelers Nation.

Flores is a native of Guam, and he’s also an active solider. He is stationed in California and getting ready to leave for the Middle East.

But before he leaves, Flores desperately wanted to see the Pittsburgh Steelers play at Heinz Field, so he went to their Facebook page and wrote on their wall.

“I just threw it out there,” Flores said. “Like, ‘I’m about to deploy, anybody got some tickets?’ I don’t make a lot of money.”

Someone offered him tickets, then another stranger invited him to a tailgating party.

“All I wanted to do was be a solider in the Army,” Flores said. “This is what people live for.”

And, they all got to enjoy a Steelers win over the Minnesota Vikings.

