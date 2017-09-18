Self-Driving Uber Vehicle Involved In South Side Crash

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
SOUTH SIDE (KDKA) — One of Uber’s self-driving cars was involved in a crash on the South Side on Monday morning.
It happened around 8:15 a.m. at the intersection of Hot Metal Street and Sidney Street.
According to Pittsburgh Police officials, a sedan collided with an Uber self-driving SUV as the Uber vehicle approached the intersection of Sidney Street.
Both police and Uber officials say an Uber driver was in full control of the vehicle at the time of the crash. The passenger in the vehicle was also an Uber employee.
No one was injured. Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.
Uber says their self-driving vehicles were pulled off the road temporarily while the incident was under investigation. Self-driving vehicle service resumed at 11 a.m.