Bud Dupree Talks James Harrison, On-Field Celebrations, T.J. Watt

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Pittsburgh Steelers LB Bud Dupree joined 93.7 The Fans Starkey & Mueller for the first edition of The Bud Dupree Show.

Chris opened up the show asking about a curiosity he has about how long a player can enjoy a win.

“Once Tuesday rolls around, it’s on to the next opponent,” Dupree said. “You enjoy your off day and look ahead to your next opponent.”

Joe then asked him about one of the major topics early on this NFL season — the much more lenient celebration rules this year.

“They changed the rules of celebration, man, they let us do a little more now and it’s fun so far. We just want to enjoy ourselves on the field,” Dupree said.

They talked about Antonio Brown and Odell Beckham, Jr., being two of the best players when it comes to celebrations in the NFL, and they graded a few of the celebrations from the first 2 weeks of the season.

Chris also took a trip down memory lane with Bud, and they talked about the hit he put on Matt Moore last season in the playoffs.

“When I was running at him, I really thought he was going to have thrown the ball (away) or just run out of bounds,” Dupree said. “But, I don’t know if he thought I wasn’t going to get there as fast as I did. But he held onto the ball right at the perfect time. It was a great hit man.”

Joe asked Bud about James Harrison and how he is handling not playing as much as he has in the past.

“Deebo (Harrison) is just being himself, still works the same, still comes to work the same. We just try to look at the things he’s done and live up to the expectation,” Dupree said.

Dupree also weigeds in on T.J Watt, calling him a “business type of guy every time he talks.” He called him a great guy, hardworking and said he’s just excited to see what the season brings for everyone on the defense.

The three also recapped the Vikings game, looked ahead to Chicago, talked about favorite NFL helmets of all time, which is bigger in Georgia: UGA football or the Falcons, favorite team growing up, Dupree’s basketball playing days and a surprise animal that Dupree is hesitant around.

