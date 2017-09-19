2nd Suspect Arrested In Murder Of Sisters In McKeesport

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH VERSAILLES (KDKA) — The second suspect wanted in the shooting deaths of two sisters in McKeesport has been arrested.

According to Allegheny County Police, 19-year-old Kylee Lankford, of McKeesport, was arrested Tuesday morning at the Walmart in North Versailles.

He was taken into custody without incident.

On Sept. 1, police say Lankford and another suspect allegedly forced their way into a home on Gross Street in a robbery attempt.

Sisters Kimberly Lesko and Melodie Robb were shot and killed during the incident. A third victim, a man, was also shot and wounded.

Lankford’s accomplice, 19-year-old Miras Kelly II turned himself in last week.

Police say about 90 minutes before the murders, Lankford said he needed money and intended to rob someone.

According to the criminal complaint, Lankford allegedly went to the back room of the home on the first floor where he shot the male victim. He then went to the living room where he allegedly took Kelly’s gun and shot both Lesko and Robb.

The criminal complaint reports that Lankford later said he felt bad because two of the victims were women and he didn’t get anything from them.

Lankford is charged with two counts of homicide, robbery, burglary, conspiracy and aggravated assault.

He’ll be held in the Allegheny County Jail.