Man Accused Of Fatal Machete Attack On Mother’s Boyfriend

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (KDKA/AP) – Authorities say a West Virginia man is accused of killing his mother’s boyfriend with a machete.

Local news outlets report 30-year-old Matthew Lee Wilson was arrested Sunday night in connection with the death of 60-year-old David Matthew Hill, who owned the house on 33rd Street where Wilson and his mother were staying.

Parkersburg police issued a statement saying Hill was struck on the head, neck, shoulder, leg, and other areas. Authorities say they have no motive at this time.

Police say Wilson fled from the house and was arrested shortly afterward on Linden Street.

Detectives remained at the home for several hours to collect evidence.

He’s been charged with murder. He also faces two counts of battery of a police officer and one count each of brandishing and obstructing on warrants from a Sept. 12 incident at the same house.

Wilson is being held at the North Central Regional Jail.

An autopsy will be completed on Hill by the West Virginia Office of the Medical Examiner.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.