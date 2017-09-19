Police: Medical Issue May Be To Blame For Overnight Pursuit

EMSWORTH, Pa. (KDKA) — Police say a driver’s medical issue led to a pursuit early Tuesday morning through several communities along Route 65.
The pursuit began around 3:15 a.m., when a red vehicle was seen driving the wrong way on Route 65 in Ambridge, Beaver County. Police were heard following the vehicle southbound on Route 65, passing under Interstate 79.
Police set up spike strips at the intersection of Ohio River Boulevard and Toms Run Road and successfully disabled one of the vehicle’s tires. The vehicle pulled into the parking lot of a BP gas station at the intersection of Ohio River Boulevard and Camp Horne Road in Emsworth.
Police were seen with an older woman and man at the scene. Both were using walkers. Police said the woman may have had a medical issue while driving the red SUV. Both were taken to a hospital.