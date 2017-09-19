Police Save Pregnant Woman Who Overdosed Twice

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Two police officers revived a pregnant woman who overdosed twice within 45 minutes in Philadelphia.
The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority officers were patrolling the Allegheny Station on Monday when they found the unconscious woman. The officers administered Narcan. She regained consciousness and refused additional treatment.
Woman, app 7mos pregnant, given Narcan by Transit Police for heroin OD. Refused transport to hospital. 40 minutes later she OD'd again.
— Thomas J. Nestel III (@TNestel3) September 18, 2017
- For more on this story, visit CBS Philadelphia here.
The officers spotted the woman slumped over 45 minutes later.
She was taken to a hospital. There is no word on her condition.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)