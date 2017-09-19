WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News

Authorities Investigate Carp Fish Kill At State Park

PYMATUNING CENTRAL, Pa. (AP) – State officials continue to investigate a large fish kill in northwestern Pennsylvania.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that state Fish and Boat Commission biologist are probing a fish kill that has only affected the common carp in the Pymatuning Reservoir. State officials expect to receive test results sometime this week on dead carp that have been sent to a Minnesota lab.

Pymatuning State Park manager Dan Bickel says the major kill hasn’t affected sanctuary waters. No dead fish have been discovered near the spillway where tourists often feed them.

Bickel says the fish kill isn’t part of the annual autumn kill-off because it’s occurring too early in the year. Authorities believe a viral disease may be causing the deaths.

The Pymatuning Lake Association continues to help with current cleanup efforts.

