Adoptable Pets From U.S. Virgin Islands Arrive In Pittsburgh

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — More pets from areas affected by recent hurricanes are now here in Pittsburgh to find forever homes.

Fifteen dogs and six cats from the U.S. Virgin Islands arrived at the Allegheny County Airport on Tuesday evening.

Pet Search, a volunteer animal rescue and placement service in Washington County, arranged for the animals to be brought over as the islands begin to recover from Hurricane Irma and brace for more damage from Hurricane Maria.

“The animals have no voice. We have to be their voice, and that’s why it’s become so important to me to be able to be there and rescue,” Sherry Knight of Pet Search said. “I know I can’t save the world. My husband keeps on reminding me, I can’t save the world. But if I can take that tip of the iceberg and take that and then chisel away a little bit at a time, that’s what I do.”

The dogs and cats will be checked out, then put up for adoption.