3 Firefighters Injured Battling Fire In Monessen

Filed Under: Fire, Firefighters, Monessen, Westmoreland County

MONESSEN, Pa. (KDKA) — Three firefighters were injured while battling a fire in Monessen, Westmoreland County.

Crews were called to a home in the 600 block of Summit Avenue around 11 p.m. Tuesday night. While firefighters were battling the flames, part of the structure collapsed.

One firefighter fell through a floor inside the home and suffered minor burns. A second firefighter was injured when the front porch collapsed.

monessenfire2 3 Firefighters Injured Battling Fire In Monessen

Credit: @LisaWashing

A third firefighter suffered a rotator cuff injury. He was the only one to be taken to a hospital for treatment.

The owner of the home was not there at the time of the fire. The structure sustained extensive damage.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch