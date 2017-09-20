3 Firefighters Injured Battling Fire In Monessen

MONESSEN, Pa. (KDKA) — Three firefighters were injured while battling a fire in Monessen, Westmoreland County.
Crews were called to a home in the 600 block of Summit Avenue around 11 p.m. Tuesday night. While firefighters were battling the flames, part of the structure collapsed.
One firefighter fell through a floor inside the home and suffered minor burns. A second firefighter was injured when the front porch collapsed.
A third firefighter suffered a rotator cuff injury. He was the only one to be taken to a hospital for treatment.
The owner of the home was not there at the time of the fire. The structure sustained extensive damage.