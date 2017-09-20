Boy, 2, Seriously Injured In Fall From Window

LAKE CITY, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania State Police say a 2-year-old boy was seriously injured when he fell from a second-story window onto a sidewalk.

The Erie Times-News reports that investigators believe the boy was playing with his twin brother inside a Lake City residence on Tuesday when he climbed onto a toy chest and pushed against a window screen. Police say the screen came out and he fell about 20 feet onto concrete below.

Dispatchers say he was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital for treatment.

Police say the boy’s parents were in adjacent rooms when he fell.

