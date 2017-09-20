WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News

Man Convicted Of Assaulting Teen ‘Gifted’ To Him By Parents Faces Up To 87 Years

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania man convicted of sexually assaulting six girls from the same family, fathering two children with one of them, has been sentenced to 30 to 87 years in prison.

Authorities say the girls’ parents had “gifted” their oldest daughter to 52-year-old Lee Donald Kaplan because he helped them financially when they broke with their Amish faith.

Kaplan was sentenced Wednesday in Bucks County court on multiple counts of child rape, statutory sexual assault and other charges. He was also classified by the court as a sexually violent predator.

The parents were sentenced in July on child endangerment convictions.

The girl Kaplan twice impregnated was 14 the first time.

Prosecutors say the victims considered themselves to be Kaplan’s wives. Their mother has said she thought the sexual activity could be a “good thing.”

