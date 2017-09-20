Pennsylvania School Reports Slur On Second Dormitory Door

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
WAYNE, Pa. (AP) – A Catholic university in eastern Pennsylvania and local police say a racial slur has been found written on a second dormitory door of a black student’s room.
Cabrini University officials say the first slur was found Saturday night. It was written in marker following the words “Go away.” The second incident, involving another black student, was reported Tuesday and included the words, “Go away too.”
The liberal arts school in Radnor Township, a Philadelphia suburb, says it’s working with Radnor Township police to investigate the incidents.
Township police say they’re trying to determine if the incident involves ethnic intimidation.
Police say university officials had removed the words from the first door before they could take pictures and examine them.
