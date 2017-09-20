Pennsylvania School Reports Slur On Second Dormitory Door

Filed Under: Cabrini University, Ethnic Intimidation, Pennsylvania, Racial Slurs

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WAYNE, Pa. (AP) – A Catholic university in eastern Pennsylvania and local police say a racial slur has been found written on a second dormitory door of a black student’s room.

Cabrini University officials say the first slur was found Saturday night. It was written in marker following the words “Go away.” The second incident, involving another black student, was reported Tuesday and included the words, “Go away too.”

The liberal arts school in Radnor Township, a Philadelphia suburb, says it’s working with Radnor Township police to investigate the incidents.

Township police say they’re trying to determine if the incident involves ethnic intimidation.

Police say university officials had removed the words from the first door before they could take pictures and examine them.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch