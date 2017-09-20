Pittsburgh Police Reviewing Video Of Violent Confrontation Between Officers, 2 Men

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Authorities are investigating cell phone video, posted to Facebook, which appears to show a violent confrontation between Pittsburgh Police and two men.

The incident happened outside PPG Paints Arena late Tuesday night after the Roger Waters concert.

Pittsburgh Police officials have not commented yet on the incident, but are reviewing the footage.

According to the criminal complaint, a police officer working an off-duty detail at the concert spotted a man, identified as David Jones, who he recognized as being wanted on a arrest warrant.

The officer said he called for back-up, and then approached the man, who was sitting outside the arena.

The criminal complaint says Jones said to one of the officers, “Your the officer I ran from before, aren’t you?” Then, he allegedly attempted to “bull rush” the officers.

Police say while they were on the ground with Jones, a second man – identified as Daniel Adelman of Ohio – approached them. Officers say he was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

According to officers, they told Adelman to “back up!” and identified themselves as police officers, but he resisted their attempts to keep him back. That’s when the scuffle ensued.

Officers used a Taser on Adelman, police said. The video also appears to show him being punched and his head banged on the ground.

The police report says Adelman refused to put his hands behind his back, and officers feared he was reaching for a weapon because he placed a hand beneath his body while they were on the ground.

After they were in custody, both Jones and Adelmen were taken to UPMC Mercy to be checked out. They were then taken to Allegheny County Jail.

Jones is charged with flight to avoid apprehension and resisting arrest. Adelman is facing charges of obstruction, resisting arrest and public intoxication.

Police say their is also a warrant for Jones’ arrest in Butler County.

