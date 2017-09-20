Rollover Crash Shuts Down Part Of Perry Highway In Pine Township

PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A driver was hospitalized and part of a busy road in Pine Township was shut down after a violent rollover crash early Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near Bonnie View Drive around 2 a.m. They found a car flipped over on one side of the road, with its engine on the other side. A utility pole was split in half and wires were down on the road.

The woman driving the car was taken to a hospital. Her injuries were not believed to be serious.

Officials closed Perry Highway in both directions for nearly two hours. The northbound lanes remained closed between Bonnie View Drive and North Chapel Drive at 5 a.m. They were expected to be closed for at least another hour to allow Penn Power crews to make repairs.

Several cars in the parking lot of the Baierl Kia dealership along Perry Highway were also damaged.