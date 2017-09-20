Student Wrestler, Staff Credited With Saving Coach During Medical Emergency

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A college wrestler and other Seton Hill University staff members are being credited with saving the life of a long-time assistant coach when he suffered a medical emergency.

According to a university spokesperson, volunteer assistant coach Mark Marshall had a medical emergency Tuesday while at practice.

The team’s student assistant Ty Lydic called 911 and the athletic department’s head trainer Jordan Blair while head coach Brian Tucker and freshman wrestler Joseph Miller began CPR.

When the head trainer arrived, he used an automated external defibrillator until paramedics arrived.

In a press release, Seton Hill says: “The entire University community is grateful for the quick response and heroic efforts of the coaching staff, training staff, and the wrestling team. These efforts resulted in saving Coach Marshall’s life.”

Marshall was taken to Excela Westmoreland Hospital where he is receiving treatment.

“Seton Hill also extends its best wishes to Coach Marshall for a full and complete recovery,” the statement went on to say.

Marshall has been a volunteer coach with the university’s wrestling program since it began in 2006.

