Steelers’ DE Tuitt: ‘I’m Feeling Really Good Today’

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The Fan) — Steelers DE Stephon Tuitt is optimistic about his chances to play Sunday in Chicago.

“(I’ve got a) great feeling, as of today,” he said. “Tomorrow I’m going to be pushing on some guys and doing my regular routine things, and after tomorrow we’ll be able to have a yes or no answer about the game this Sunday.”

Tuitt sustained a biceps injury in the season opener against Cleveland, and sat out for the Steelers’ week two victory against Minnesota. He was limited in Wednesday’s practice along with LB Bud Dupree (shoulder) and LB T.J. Watt (groin), but is confident about his progress.

“We’re doing really really well,” he said. “Like I said, I’ve been doing everything Coach Tomlin said, everything the trainers said, and to be honest, I’ve made a tremendous step forward and I’m really excited to be able to get a chance to go out there this Sunday if I can.

The injury came just one day after Tuitt signed a new five-year, $60 million extension, and original reports were grim, speculating that his season could be over. He admitted he was nervous, but did so with a smile.

“You ever watch a sad Lifetime movie and cry and ate ice cream all night?” he joked. “It was depressing to be in that situation. You know me, I like to always be the life of the party, so when I heard that, it was a sad moment, but I’m glad it’s not that.”

Thursday’s practice will be critical in determining if Tuitt can play against the Bears, but all parties, including Coach Tomlin, seem hopeful.

“I hope tomorrow goes well, and it should,” Tuitt said. “If that does go well, I’ll be ready to go.”