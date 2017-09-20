Wedding DJ Steals Cards, Money From Westmoreland Co. Newlyweds

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MOUNT PLEASANT (KDKA) — A wedding DJ admits he stole cards with money from a bride and groom at their reception, but the Westmoreland County couple says he took a lot more cash than he says he did.

As 38-year-old Edward McCarty and his attorney left his preliminary hearing in Mount Pleasant, they had no comment. McCarty admits to stealing money from Jeremy and Ashley Karasek.

McCarty told state police he was financially strapped and admits to stealing $600 from the bridal gift box where guests dropped their cards. That was on July 29 in Yukon, Westmoreland County — the Karaseks’ wedding day.

“He was a good DJ, he actually was, and then he tried to rush off and leave. I just thought it was maybe because it was late,” Ashley Karasek said. “The next day I went to get my cards from my father-in-law, and there were only 12 cards there from 150 guests. I knew something was wrong.”

This was the scenario that day: McCarty put the gift box behind his DJ booth and many of the guests simply handed him their cards — cards the couple will never see.

“He said he threw the cards away, so we won’t even get those back,” Ashley said. “[He stole] around $5,000, so… a lot more than $600.”

Although the Karaseks want their money back and hope McCarty never DJs again, they did tell KDKA-TV’s Brenda Waters he offered to DJ a fundraiser for them. They declined.

“I just want to put a new roof on my house,” Jeremy Karasek said. “The money was going to be used for that or a deck. We need a roof badly.”

McCarty waived his preliminary hearing. He has a formal arraignment on Nov. 8.