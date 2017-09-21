Suspect Charged With Selling Deadly Heroin Arrested; Mother Of Man Who Overdosed Reacts

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

EXPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — The mother of a man who overdosed hopes the arrest of the man who sold her son the deadly drugs is only the beginning.

Thirty-two-year-old Jeremy Mason, of Manor in Westmoreland County, is charged in connection with the drug overdose deaths of two Westmoreland County men. Mason allegedly supplied both men with a deadly mix of fentanyl-laced heroin on separate occasions earlier this year.

Paul Lucas, 21, was one of the victims. He died at his home in Export in April.

Michele Rubin, Lucas’s mother, said she found out about Mason’s arrest while she was buying new flowers for her son’s grave.

Murrysville Police called her with the news.

“In a way, it made me feel great that they got somebody,” Rubin said. “I would like to see them get the person who is selling it to this guy and who’s selling it to that guy and go up the line.”

Since Lucas’s death, Rubin says every day is a struggle.

“Losing a child is like losing a part of me,” she said. “When I found him that Thursday, I administered two doses of Narcan, plus CPR, but it was too late.”

Lucas went into rehab in March and was there for 34 days.

“He came home on a Wednesday, we went out to dinner to celebrate with him, and the next day he was gone,” Rubin said.

The second man who died because of the deadly heroin batch was a 30-year old man who lived in Greensburg.

Mason is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison on $1 million dollars bail.