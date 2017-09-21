Lyft, Budweiser Team Up To Take On Drunk Driving

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Lyft is partnering with Budweiser to offer free round-trip rides to combat drunk driving.
The campaign launches Thursday and runs through the end of the year.
The rides are available in nine states, including Pennsylvania.
It works by allowing users to obtain a $20 credit that can be used between 5 p.m. and 5 a.m. Thursday, Friday or Saturday.
To take advantage of a weekly free ride home, residents in Pennsylvania, over the age of 21, can visit Budweiser’s Facebook and Instagram channels on Thursdays at 2 p.m. to obtain a $20 ride credit (two $10 one-way rides) through the Lyft app.
Find Budweiser’s Facebook page here and Instagram page here.