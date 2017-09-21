Mike Lange Cutting Back On Schedule, Won’t Travel With Penguins For Every Road Game

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Legendary Pittsburgh Penguins broadcaster Mike Lange has decided to cut back on his schedule, and won’t be calling several road games during the upcoming regular season.

According to the Penguins, Lange will call all of the team’s 41 regular season home games, but only about 15 of the 41 road games on the schedule.

In a press release, Lange said: “I decided that in my 43rd season of NHL broadcasting it was time to really take a look at the road schedule, to start reducing my travel a bit,” Lange said. “The Penguins have been very accommodating, and I really appreciate their willingness to work with me on this. I still plan to do 50-plus games.”

Lange, 69, will have the call during the home opener on Oct. 4 against the St. Louis Blues when the Pens raises their fifth Stanley Cup championship banner.

The next night, Penguins Radio Network announcer Josh Getzoff will take over play-by-play when the Pens travel to Chicago.

Getzoff will be behind the mic for the road games Lange does not call. And Paul Steigerwald will host the pre-game and post-game road shows.

Penguins radio color analyst Phil Bourque said in a press release: “I’ve talked to Mike about all of this and I know he believes it is the right time in his career to cut back on his travel schedule. He’ll still be our lead radio play-by-play announcer. He’ll always be the ‘Voice of the Penguins.’ And I think this might prolong his career. I also share his opinion about Josh as an outstanding young broadcast talent. Josh and I have called a number of preseason games together and we’ll look to build on that in the regular season.”

Lange started working with the Penguins in 1974-75. He was awarded the Foster Hewitt Award for broadcasting excellence from the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2001.

The Penguins say he will still call all playoff games.