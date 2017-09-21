67 Million To 1: Pennsylvania High School Golfer Has 2 Holes-In-One In Round

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania high school golfer has defied huge odds by recording two holes-in-one in the same round.
Parkland High School golfer Ben Tetzlaff tells The (Allentown) Morning Call he still can’t believe the feat, which came during a nine-hole practice round Monday at Iron Lakes Country Club.
The National Hold-In-One Registry calculated the odds of the feat at 67 million-to-1.
Parkland coach Scott Levan says he missed the first ace, but saw the second when Tetzlaff hit a 9-iron on the 140-yard sixth hole. Tetzlaff had already sunk a gap wedge on the 104-yard second hole.
Tetzlaff’s career-low round is a 76 he shot at Allentown Municipal Golf Course. He hopes to play golf in college.
Tetzlaff says, “I still can’t believe it and I’m the one who did it.”
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)