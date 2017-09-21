Pittsburgh Officer On Desk Duty While Violent Confrontation Is Investigated

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — One of five Pittsburgh officers involved in a violent arrest recorded by a bystander and posted to Facebook has been assigned to desk duty while the others are working their usual assignments.

“The officer got on the ground and was punching me straight in the face real good, I think I remember grabbing his hand and I told him, ‘Listen, no more hitting,’” Daniel Adelman said.

Adelman, 47, of Ohio, spoke exclusively with KDKA after his release from the Allegheny County Jail on Wednesday. We showed him the 52-second video a bystander shot of his and David Jones’ arrest.

It happened late Tuesday night outside of PPG Paints Arena after the Roger Waters concert.

Adelman says he was outside smoking a cigarette when he thought the police needed help with Jones’ arrest, who Adelman doesn’t know.

“I just thought an officer needed help. I’ll be honest with you, that was my first instinct, but then, obviously, that was the wrong decision in the end because I got beat up pretty good,” said Adelman.

According to the criminal complaint, Pittsburgh Police have a different account. They say they identified themselves multiple times as police officers, and were commanding Adelman to stop. Officers say he charged forward and that police were concerned he would hit them or others.

The situation is now under review by multiple agencies, including the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office and the Pittsburgh Citizens Review Board.

“Whether or not the use of force was reasonable, appropriate and necessary will be determined by other facts from witness accounts and other sources of information,” said Elizabeth Pittinger, of the Pittsburgh Citizens Review Board.

Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert says at the end of the process, the results will be shared publicly. Police are prohibited from commenting during internal reviews.

Pittsburgh Police Officer Andrew Jacobs has been placed on desk duty during the investigation, but it’s unclear if any of the other officers involved will face any repercussions.

