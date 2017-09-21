Report: Plum School District Superintendent Plans Resignation

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PLUM (KDKA) — Plum Borough School District Superintendent Dr. Timothy Glasspool is reportedly planning to resign.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that Glasspool may leave within the coming weeks.
Glasspool was reinstated as superintendent about a year ago after a legal firm released its findings into the handling of the teacher-student sex scandal at Plum High School. Glasspool had been put on administrative leave after the release of a grand jury report.
The Plum School Board voted 4-3 in Glasspool’s favor. Several parents expressed their disagreement with the decision at the time.
Glasspool’s attorney told the Post-Gazette “antagonistic and hostile behavior” from some school board members prompted his decision to resign.