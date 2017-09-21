Spaghetti And A Proposal: Man Pops The Question At Annual Spaghetti Breakfast

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The 34th annual KDKA Radio Spaghetti Breakfast was held this morning at the Heinz Hall Garden downtown.
It was all started by the late John Cigna to raise money for Little Sisters of the Poor.
Spaghetti, meatballs, sausage and bread were on the menu.
But there was a special moment this year – a proposal.
According to the KDKA Morning News Twitter account, the happy couple started coming to the Spaghetti Breakfast five years ago.
So, this year, Rob popped the question to Lisa, and, of course, she said yes.
Then, they snapped this photo with KDKA Radio’s Larry Richert and John Shumway!
