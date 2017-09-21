Thief Caught On Camera Breaking Into Car In Union Twp.

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

UNION TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Violated and disgusted — that’s how neighbors in Union Township, Lawrence County, feel after someone stole cash, credit cards and other belongings from their vehicles.

Kim Haught showed KDKA’s Kym Gable the video from her new home surveillance system. The culprit can be seen rummaging through her car, which was parked in the driveway of her Miller Avenue home. Haught thought she had locked her car doors, but it turned out that the battery in her remote needed to be replaced.

The thief looks directly into the mounted camera before walking away with her purse and other items.

“I feel violated. I mean, who wouldn’t feel violated? I don’t feel comfortable with somebody like that walking around,” Haught said.

Several other cars were broken into around the same time — 6 a.m. Thursday.

“We’re hard-working people. We get up, we go to work, we support our family, we watch out for each other in this neighborhood, and to just feel so violated as a community, like… just go get a job,” Ashley Boyce, whose wallet was stolen, said.

Haught posted the video on her Facebook page, hoping the footage would go viral and increase the chances of police tracking down the thief.