Ex-Washington Co. Jail Captain Accused Of Stealing From Inmates, Charged

WASHINGTON, Pa. (AP) – A former captain at a Pennsylvania county jail has been charged with stealing more than $2,100 from inmate accounts.
Washington County District Attorney Eugene Vittone on Thursday announced the charges against 49-year-old Robert Hilderbrand.
The DA says the charges resulted from a forensic audit of inmate accounts between January 2016 and May 2017.
Vittone says Hilderbrand simply didn’t deposit money he received from some inmates into their accounts. Hilderbrand was fired in April.
Online court records don’t list an attorney for Hilderbrand, who surrendered Thursday and was allowed to remain free until a preliminary hearing Oct. 11.
He’s charged with theft, receiving stolen property, and theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received.
