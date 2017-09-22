5 Reasons Why The Steelers Will Defeat The Bears

PITTSBURGH (Sports Radio 93-7 The Fan) – The 2-0 Steelers enter week 3 of the NFL season one of just eight other undefeated teams. As they head to Chicago to face the lowly 0-2 Chicago Bears, many fans are nervous about the Steelers “playing down” to the level of their opponent and losing the game.

The numbers support that argument: They are 1-12 all time in Chicago with their only win coming in overtime in 1995. They lost in their last visit to Solider Field in 2009 17-14. I remember that loss, because I was there.

But this year is different and here are five reason why the Steelers will walk out of Chicago with a 3-0 record for the first time since 2010.

They are simply the more talented team – We here in Pittsburgh know the Steelers are loaded, but nationally most experts believe in the AFC it’s the Patriots and the Steelers, then everybody else. I just don’t see Mike Glennon and his 5-15 career record out gunning Roethlisberger and all his weapons. They have the edge in running backs – If you were going to build an NFL franchise around a running back, Le’Veon Bell should be in everyone’s top three. Bell has had two games to shake off any rust from not showing up to training camp and should take advantage of the Bears 15th ranked rushing defense. They Are Stacked At Wide Receiver – The Bears enter Sunday’s game 24th against the pass, this sets up well for the loaded corps of Antonio Brown, Martavis Bryant and Eli Rogers. No matter who the Bears decide to cover (i.e. Brown or Bryant) the other should have no problems finding open space and stretching the field. The Steelers Have A More Talented Defense – The Steelers enter Sunday’s game 5th in the NFL (3rd in the AFC) in total defense. Yes I know it was against the Cleveland Browns and the Sam Bradford-less Minnesota Vikings, but the team got the job done when it needed to be. Meanwhile Chicago is a -3 in the turnover department, meaning the Steelers defense should have several opportunities to play takeaway on Sunday. The Steelers Seem To Be On A Mission This Season – As you read this, the Steelers have a very big edge if the playoffs started today, they have less losses than New England. The team knows how precious home field is. (Do you remember 36-17 last year) The Steelers need to treat every game as a postseason game and not let the “freebies” slip away or they will regret it come January. The Steelers know that New England most likely will not lose again this season. They would love to go into that December 17th game against the Pats with a chance to lock up home field throughout the playoffs.

