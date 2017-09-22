HERE WE GO! Steelers-Bears Preview | 5 Reasons Why The Steelers Will Defeat The Bears | Week 3 Injury Report | Week 3 Opponent Profile | More Steelers

Allegheny County Jail Inmate Found Hanging In Cell Dies

Filed Under: Allegheny County Jail, Ross Frye

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An Allegheny County Jail inmate who was found hanging in a cell Tuesday morning has died.

Sixty-two-year-old Ross Frye, of Homestead, was found just before 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Allegheny County officials say medics provided assistance to Frye and paramedics were called to the facility. He was transferred to a local hospital for treatment.

The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office said Frye died at the hospital 3:40 p.m. Friday.

Allegheny County Police are investigating.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch