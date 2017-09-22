Allegheny County Jail Inmate Found Hanging In Cell Dies

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An Allegheny County Jail inmate who was found hanging in a cell Tuesday morning has died.
Sixty-two-year-old Ross Frye, of Homestead, was found just before 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Allegheny County officials say medics provided assistance to Frye and paramedics were called to the facility. He was transferred to a local hospital for treatment.
The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office said Frye died at the hospital 3:40 p.m. Friday.
Allegheny County Police are investigating.