FBI Begins Review Of Violent Arrest Caught On Video Outside PPG Paints Arena

Filed Under: Allegheny County, Daniel Adelman, David Jones, FBI, Investigation, Paul Martino, Pittsburgh Police, PPG Paints Arena

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (AP) – The FBI is reviewing a violent arrest recorded by a bystander and posted to Facebook, which has one Pittsburgh officer involved on temporary desk duty.

The FBI says Friday it’s trying to determine whether a civil rights violation potentially occurred during Tuesday night’s arrest of 47-year-old Daniel Adelman, of Ravenna, Ohio. If so, the FBI will launch a full investigation.

Adelman acknowledges drinking but says he just tried to help an officer who appeared to be in trouble while arresting another man outside PPG Paints Arena. Police say Adelman interfered in that arrest and Officer Andrew Jacobs has acknowledged punching Adelman repeatedly to subdue him.

The city is conducting an internal investigation as is its Citizen Police Review Board.

The DA’s office says it won’t conduct a “parallel” investigation as long as the FBI is involved.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch