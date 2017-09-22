Hello Kitty Food Truck To Return To Ross Park Mall

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Hello again! The traveling Hello Kitty cafe truck will return to Ross Park Mall this weekend.
The bright pink truck made its first ever stop in Pittsburgh back in May. Lines stretched from the Cheesecake Factory down to Macy’s as tons of Sanrio fans showed up to get their hands on macarons, other snacks, and special merchandise.
The Ross Park Mall will host the truck on Saturday, Sept. 23 starting at 10 a.m. in the parking lot near the Cheesecake Factory. The truck will stay open until 8 p.m., while supplies lasts.
The truck will again be selling goodies like cookie sets, rainbow macarons, and bow-shaped bottles of water.